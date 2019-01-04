Rally Falls Short for Saints Women’s Hockey

Saint Anselm jumped out to a 2-1 lead and were able to hold on for a 3-2 win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Saint Anselm led 2-1 after one period and it would be enough as they hang on for the win over the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team 3-2 Friday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Rachel Anderson and Amber Tilander scored for the Saints, while Lexi Thomeczeck finished with 27 saves.

CSS falls to 8-4-1 on the season as they get set to take on 7th-ranked St. Thomas Saturday on the road.