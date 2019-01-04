Series of Burglaries Leaves 70 Year Old Victim in Critical Condition

Great Lakes Alarm & Security gives advice on how to keep your home safe.

DULUTH, Minn.- Wednesday night a string of incidents occurred on Park Point including in two burglaries leaving residents concerned for their safety.

Investigators tell us that around 6 pm one person was assaulted during a burglary on the 800 block of S. Lake Avenue.

The 70 year old victim was later taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries but police now say he is in the ICU in critical condition. They have yet to release his name.

The other burglary happened on the 1200 block of Minnesota Avenue at about 6:30 pm.

Then around 7 pm property damage was reported at three additional homes in the neighborhood.

We talked to a Park Point resident, who requested to not be shown on camera, says it was a little startling knowing there were several burglaries in the area.

Fox 21 also stopped by Great Lakes Alarm and Security in Hermantown to find out how residents can keep their home secure.

General Manager Scott Frankovich says following the holidays is when burglaries increase, so you shouldn’t leave valuables in plain sight.

“If you have Christmas trees with all your beautiful presents don’t leave it easy for someone who can walk up to the front window looks in and goes there’s all the gifts I want to steal,” said Frankovich.

Frankovich also believes no matter how safe the area is burglars will continue to attempt to steal your property.

“What is a safe neighborhood? The bad guy all they want is to get into your house and take what you have, it doesn’t matter if you live in what you call a safe neighborhood or a rough or a bad neighborhood,” said Frankovich.

Frankovich express that the common way a burglar will enter your home is through the front door.

He recommends residents change the type of deadbolt lock used on their home.

As of now Duluth police do not have any suspects and are unaware if the incidents on Park Point are related.