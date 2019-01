Strong First Period Powers Wilderness Past Minotauros

Four different players scored for Minnesota Friday night.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness would ride a three-goal first period to a 4-1 home victory over Minot Friday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Nick Portz, Brandon McNamara, Jack Johnson and Nate Horn lit the lamp for the Wilderness, who improve to 18-13-1 in the NAHL Central Division.