Bulldog Men’s Hockey Fall to USA U-18 Team; Gophers Take Down UMD Women in Overtime

The UMD women fell to rival Minnesota while the men fell to the USA U-18 team in an exhibition.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team returned to AMSOIL Arena Saturday night for an exhibition against the USA U-18 team but the Bulldogs struggled to get much going offensively as the U-18 team wins 4-2. Tanner Laderoute and Justin Richards both scored for the Bulldogs. UMD (11-6-2) will return to conference play and host St. Cloud State next weekend.

For the women, they played in their first game since returning from winter break, playing Minnesota in the Minnesota Cup, but the Gophers came out with the 4-3 win in overtime. Anna Klein, Gabbie Hughes and Sydney Brodt all scored for the Bulldogs. UMD (6-8-2) will play Minnesota State Mankato in the second round of the Minnesota Cup on Sunday at 1 p.m.