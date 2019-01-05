Furry Photos Raise Funds to Help Puerto Rican Pets

Pet Photo Fundraiser Held at North Shore Veterinary Hospital

DULUTH, Minn.- Canine and Feline Supermodels took over North Shore Veterinary Hospital, as they held a Pet Photo Fundraiser.

$20 got owners and their pets an exclusive photo shoot, complete with props and scenes.

That is, of course, if they could get their pets to sit still in the first place.

Many scramble, scooping up dogs and cats and plopping them down to just have them run away again.

Money raised will send one of the veterinary technicians to Puerto Rico to spay and neuter pets there, many now homeless or living in an overpopulated area due to Hurricane Maria.

According to Toni Rannetsberger, who’s going on the trip, the situation of pets in these disaster areas is dire.

“Disease with overpopulation, disease with them not being vaccinated,” Rannetsberger said. “Them not having homes, they just continue to breed.”

“It’s a big deal, ’cause it’s unwanted animals that people are not caring for.”

The goal for the trip is to raise $2,000, much of which will go to the organization in charge of the trip, and the rest towards travel expenses of the veterinary technicians.

Rannetsberger said that if the event was successful, they plan to have another next Saturday. Sessions are by appointment on their Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/North-Shore-Veterinary-Hospital-169540153098970/