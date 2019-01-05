Gold Medalists Guide Guppies of Superior YMCA

Jason Lezak and Breeja Larson Hold Swim Clinic

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Whalers of Superior Douglas County Family YMCA’s Swim Team got some helpful tips, from none other than two Olympic gold medalists.

Almost 140 of the Superior Whalers throughout the day lined the natatorium pool at Superior High School.

They all quiver with excitement, ready to receive some aquatic advice from America’s very own Aquaman and Aquawoman, Jason Lezak and Breeja Larson.

But those youngsters had no time to be starstruck, because the Olympic swimmers put them to hard work, to help them be the best of the best in the water.

Yet, according to Lezak, swimming teaches lessons in and out of the water.

“It teaches you a lot. How to manage your time, how to work hard and those different life skills that’ll be good for later on,” he said. “Some of these kids don’t want to be Olympic swimmers, they’re doing this as an activity which is great.”

“But they can learn the life lessons for other things that they do whether it’s in another sport, school, or later on in life.”

Breeja Larson won gold in 2012 in the 4 x 100 meter medley relay.

That same year Lezak became the first male swimmer in Olympic history to win four medals in the same event, the 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay.

Both Lezak and Larson take the kids through different strokes and techniques, in the ways they’ve learned throughout their years leading up to being Olympic champs.

From whether to open or close your hand, to when to breathe; everything is put under their experienced microscopes.

Some of the kids really do aspire to be Olympic swimmers, making the time spent there by the two Olympians even more valuable.

“I’m honored to be able to have them come up here in this small town in Superior, be able to teach us stuff that we may have never known,” said Mason Larsen, a Backstroker with the Whalers.

“If you have a good work ethic, and good attitude you come to practice happy, glad you’re here, work hard, day in and day out, and eventually be as good as you can get.”

After a hard day of swim practice, Lezak and Larson headed to the Curling Club.

There they got some lessons themselves, learning how to Curl from fellow gold medalist: John Shuster.