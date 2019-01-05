LumberJacks Men’s Hockey Defeats Saints, Sweeps Weekend Series

Northland scored three unanswered goals in the third to get the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The second game between Northland College and St. Scholastica men’s hockey teams was a back-and-fourth battle, but in the end the LumberJacks came out on top with the 4-2 win.

Kalib Ford, Daniel Chartrand, Joshua Racek and Lucas DeBenedet all scored for the LumberJacks on Saturday while Michael Talbot and Dustin Cordeiro scored for the Saints.

Northland picked up the win on Friday night as well to sweep the home-and-home. St. Scholastica (9-5-1) will play at Concordia Wisconsin on Friday while Northland (6-6-2) will UW-Stout on Tuesday.