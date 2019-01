Prep Basketball: Rails Hold On Against Hunters

Proctor defeated Duluth Denfeld on Lake Superior Conference Day in Cloquet.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In Lake Superior Conference Day, Proctor boys basketball picked up its third straight win as the Rails held on to defeat Duluth Denfeld 57-54.

The Rails (6-5) will be back in action on Tuesday against Mesabi East while Duluth Denfeld (4-6) will host Chisago Lakes next Saturday.