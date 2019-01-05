Prep Hockey: Rails Boys, Hilltoppers Girls Win at Home; Greyhounds Fall to Top Ranked Skippers

Proctor boys defeated Moose Lake Area 4-2 while Duluth Marshall girls shut out International Falls.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the highly anticipated section AA state championship rematch, Duluth East faced the same struggles as undefeated Minnetonka got the 5-2 win, the same score they won the title with back in March.

Jonathan Jones and Ricky Lyle Jr. both scored for the Greyhounds but it wouldn’t be enough to come out on top.

In other boys hockey action, Proctor defeated Moose Lake Area 4-2 at home. Zach Gunderson, Matt Bonfigt, Isaac Mosher and Reece Ward all scored for the Rails.

For the Duluth Marshall girls hockey team, they continued to find success on offense as they shut out International Falls 4-0. Meredith Boettcher, Maren Friday, Victoria Thorson and Emily Lemker all scored while the Hilltoppers limited the Broncos to just eight shots on goal.