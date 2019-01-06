Bulldogs Women’s Hockey Scores Four in Third to Defeat Mavericks

Gabbie Hughes scored twice to help complete the comeback.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Down 3-1 in the third, the University of Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team scored four unanswered goals to beat Minnesota State-Mankato 5-3 and claim third place at the Minnesota Cup.

Gabbie Hughes got the Bulldogs on the board in the second. She would score again in the third, along with McKenzie Hewett, Kailee Skinner and Anna Klein to complete the comeback.

UMD (7-9-2) will play at Bemidji State next weekend for two games.