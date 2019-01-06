Dogs Wag in New Year at Doodle Dog Romp

Dozens of Pooches Play in Jean Duluth Dog Park

DULUTH, Minn.- Some dogs rang in the New Year on Sunday the only way they know how: sniffing butts and playing fetch with their buddies.

The New Year’s Day Doodle Romp invited not just doodles, but all dogs of the Northland to have a giant doggy play-date in the Jean Duluth dog park.

The organizer says it fosters more connections among dog owners, and dogs alike.

“Everyone always wants to get their dog tired, so I think that’s a huge part of it,” said Casey Scrignoli, organizer of the event. “Wear your dog out so you can sit on the couch with them for the rest of the night.”

“It’s just a good way to connect with other dog owners, and the dogs remember each other from time to time too which is pretty fun.”

This is the second Dog Romp organized by Scrignoli, the first was 2 months ago.

She said she will probably continue it every couple of months.