Duluth Police Identify Suspect in Park Point ‘Burglary/Assault’

DULUTH, Minn. – (Press Release) – On Wednesday, January 2nd at 5:51 PM, officers responded to the report of a burglary of an occupied residence on the 800 block of S Lake Ave. During the burglary incident the resident of the home was assaulted.

The assault victim is a 70-year-old man who is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have canvassed the area asking neighbors for information, searching for evidence, and reviewing security camera footage.

As a result, investigators have determined this suspect pictured and request the public’s help in identifying him.

If you know who this person is, please call 911 and report it to your police department.