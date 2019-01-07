Arica Sheff Named Interim Head Coach of CSS Golf Teams

The Cloquet native was the 2016 and 2017 UMAC Women's Golfer of the Year.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica athletic director Brian Jamros announced Monday that Arica Sheff will take over as interim head coach of the men’s and women’s golf teams.

The Cloquet native was the 2016 and 2017 UMAC Women’s Golfer of the Year. Sheff takes over for her former coach Eric Anderson who resigned last month. In her two and a half seasons at CSS, she won a program–best nine tournaments and had a program–high 22 top–5 finishes.

Sheff was part of two UMAC championship teams that advanced to the NCAA tournament.