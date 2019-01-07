Authorities Investigating Suspicious Death in Hibbing

The Death Happened Sunday Evening

UPDATE: Authorities say they are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday on the Mesabi Tail in Hibbing.

A snowmobiler called 911 after finding a male on the snowmobile trail. Officers determined the male to be deceased and has been identified as 33-year-old Joshua Robert Lavalley, of Aurora.

The Hibbing Police Department is conducting the investigation with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Rescue Squad.

Anyone who had contact with Lavalley over the weekend or who spent time on the trail on Sunday is asked to call the police department at 218-263-3601.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

HIBBING, Minn.-The St. Louis County Sheriff told Fox 21 they are investigating a suspicious death in Hibbing.

Sheriff Litman said the death happened at some point Sunday night, but would not go into any more details about where it happened.

We also reached out to the Hibbing Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for comment and have not heard back.

We will update you as more details become available.