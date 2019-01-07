Coffee Conversation: Duluth Wedding Show 2019

Wedding Bells are Ringing as Ticket Sales Continue for the Duluth Wedding Show Saturday, January 12, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Wedding Show, the area’s premier wedding planning event, hosts its 31st annual show at the DECC on January 12, 2019 with over 140 exhibitors and one of its newest enhancements, the ULTA VIP lounge.

“The Duluth Wedding Show sees over 2,000 attendees each year,” said show producer, Tracy Lundeen. “We added the VIP Lounge in 2014 as a way for brides who want to avoid the crowds to experience a more intimate version of the show.”

VIP Passes are $79.95 plus tax and provide access for the bride and one guest to the show and VIP Lounge for the full day, as well as free parking at the DECC, and one hour of early access to the exhibit floor.

The Duluth Wedding Show is happening Saturday, January 12 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

The show will feature a wide variety of vendors including dresses, floral, design and more.

