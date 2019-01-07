Davenport Sentenced to Life in UMD Student Murder Case

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth man found guilty of first degree murder in the fatal shooting of a UMD student has been sentenced to life in prison.

Deandre Davenport, 23, was sentenced on Monday to a mandatory life sentence with parole possible after 30 years.

Davenport was found guilty on December 28 first degree murder while committing a burglary, first degree murder while committing aggravated robbery and second degree intentional homicide.

Davenport is the fourth of five suspects to receive sentencing for their involvement in William Grahek’s murder.