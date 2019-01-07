Fourth Suspect in William Grahek Murder Sentenced to Jail

Judge to Davenport: You Deserve More Than a Life Sentence

DULUTH, Minn.- Another suspect has been sentenced in the homicide of UMD student William Grahek.

23-year-old Deandre Davenport was given a mandatory life sentence, with possibility of parole in 30 years.

Last month, Davenport was convicted of two counts of first degree murder and one count of intentional second degree murder.

Davenport took part in the fatal shooting of Grahek back in February of 2017, along with suspects Noah and Tara Baker, Zavier Haywood, and Noah King.

The group planned and executed a burglary of Grahek’s Duluth home, hoping to steal drugs and cash.

After they confronted Grahek, the judge says, Davenport shot him in the chest and face.

Back at the courthouse on Monday, Davenport entered expressionless, surveying the packed courtroom.

The Judge listened to testimony from two of Grahek’s relatives, then Davenport himself, before issuing his verdict.

The relatives, Grahek’s mother and uncle, simply asked that justice be done, so they can close this long chapter of court hearings, and truly grieve the loss of their family member.

Davenport had very different words.

He said that even though he seems expressionless, “doesn’t mean I don’t feel for the loss,” also citing his lack emotion to supposedly not having anything to do with the shooting.

Davenport also claimed he had been treated unfairly, unable to tell his side of the story.

Finally, it came time for the Judge to give his verdict.

Addressing Davenport directly, he said “I wish I could give you a more severe sentence,” and that he deserved more than mandatory life.

Revisiting the crime, the Judge said that it was no doubt that Davenport pulled the trigger of his Glock 17, to fire the fatal shots.

The bullets traveled downward meaning they had to come from someone taller than Grahek, the only one of the five being Davenport.

After praising the work of the Police Department and the BCA, the judge sentenced Davenport to life, with a restitution of about $6,885.

As he was led out of the courtroom, Davenport locked eyes with the crowd. His gaze fixed until he exited.

One more suspect to go, until the end of a long and arduous journey for justice for Grahek’s family.