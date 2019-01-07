Tax Refunds Will Be Processed Despite Government Shutdown

NEW YORK — The Trump administration said on Monday that despite a prolonged partial government shutdown the Internal Revenue Service would still send out tax refunds, according to FOX Business.

The White House Office of Management and Budget announced the decision in order to make the shutdown as “painless as possible” for citizens, in the event it carries on into tax season.

Billions of dollars in income-tax refunds were potentially at risk of postponement – a payment relied upon by many American households. More than 70 percent of Americans receive money back from the IRS during tax season. Last year, the average refund was more than $2,890, according to the agency, according to FOX Business.

Filing season, the first under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, begins later this month.

