Grant Awarded to CASDA for Victims with Pets

A 12,000 grant will cover food and vet costs for foster family.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A grant for More than $12,000 was awarded to the Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse for their Twin Ports Pet Housing Program geared towards victims with pets.

Studies show about 50% of domestic violence victims reported delay leaving their abuser in fear of their pets being harmed.

While the victims find permanent housing, their pets will be placed in the care of a foster family.

CASDA says it’s one victory in the fight to help victims.

“Anytime we can help a victim surmount a barrier to moving forward to a safer future it’s a little victory,” says Community Engagement Coordinator Jill Hinner.

CASDA says it can cost up to five hundred dollars to care for each pet.