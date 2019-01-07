Hundreds Without Power due to Monday Morning Storm

UPDATE: Minnesota Power says power has been restored to all customers. The power outage was cased by a snowplow backing into a transformer near 40th Avenue West.

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Lake Country Power Outage map there are still 575 customers without power Monday morning.

As of 9:00 a.m. crews were dispatched and working to restore power to the hundreds of customers.

Minnesota Power is also working to restore power to 1,016 customers.

According to the MN Power outage map there are two reported outages in the West Duluth area.

MN Power is estimating power will be restored by 11:00 a.m.

For more information on outages you can visit: