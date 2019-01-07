Jones Scores Game-Winner, Greyhounds Top Hunters in Overtime

The game was scoreless until the second period.

DULUTH, Minn. – The highly anticipated matchup between crosstown rivals Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld lived up to the hype, but Duluth East’s Jonathan Jones scored the game-winner in overtime to give the Greyhounds the 2-1 win.

The game was scoreless after the first, and the Hunters would be the ones to break through in the second. Jacob Eskola scored, but the Greyhounds would respond just a few minutes later, as Ricky Lyle Jr. tied things up. This game would go into overtime where Jones scored to give Duluth East the win. Duluth Denfeld’s Shawn Easty made 57 saves on the night.

Duluth East (9-3-1) will play Grand Rapids on Thursday while Duluth Denfeld (8-4-1) will play Hermantown on Thursday.