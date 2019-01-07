Northlanders React to Unusual January Temperatures

Some love the warm January weather, some do not.

DULUTH, Minn.- Winter lovers may not be enjoying the warm January and almost no one seemed to enjoy Monday’s slushy mix.

Canal park attracted just a handful visitors who braved the fog Monday morning.

One Duluthian, out to birdwatch for a rare Alaskan seagull, said he’s disappointed in the lack of birds out because of the temperatures, but he’d rather feel 30 above than 30 below.

“I’ve been here 20 years and the winters are not my favorite. But it could be 35 below right now, not 30 degrees. I’ll take it… A Tennessee winter,” John Richarson said.

Richardson said he understands why Winter–lovers are upset since the snow is melting, but if anything he thinks it’s easier for people to get outside with temperatures like these.