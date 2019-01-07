One Injured in Bayfield County Snowmobile Crash

There is no Update on his Condition

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – According to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office a 14-year-old male was injured on Sunday following a snowmobile crash in Drummond Township.

Great Divide Paramedics, Drummond Fire Department, and Bayfield Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a snowmobile accident on North Delta Road around 3:20 p.m.

According to authorities the male was going too fast for a corner and left the road, ejecting him from the snowmobile. Both the snowmobile and the male collided into trees.

The male was transported to Drummond where he was then airlifted to a Duluth hospital. There is no word of his condition at this time.