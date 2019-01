Prep Basketball: Eskomo Girls, Topper Girls, Spartan Boys Earn Wins

The Esko girls basketball hung on for the road win over Proctor 49-48.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Bridget Yellin scored her 1000th career point as the Esko girls basketball team won their seventh straight game 49-48 over Proctor Monday night.

In other girls action, Gianna Kneepkens finished with 40 points as Duluth Marshall got the home win over Bigfork 73-57.

And in boys action, Superior knocked off Duluth Marshall at home 88-58.