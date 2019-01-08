Adventure Awaits with The Duluth Experience this Winter

Dave Grandmaison with The Duluth Experience Talks About Upcoming Winter Excursions in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Experience offers a wide variety of unique adventures for every season in the Northland.

This winter, Co-Founder and CEO of The Duluth Experience, Dave Grandmaison, is excited to share a new Curling and Brews Experience.

This adventure allows thrill seekers the opportunity to learn how to curl, then enjoy a great local brew from Ursa Minor Brewing after the experience.

Grandmaison also wants folks to consider joining an upcoming winter photography course as well.

The 2019 Winter Photography Workshop is a two-day workshop including a full day of personalized, one-on-one instruction with professional photographer William Hurst at multiple location along Lake Superior’s North Shore and Hartley Nature Center.

The workshop will also offer a classroom session on the following day that focuses on techniques and workflows for organizing, editing, and finishing your images in Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop.

Click here to learn more about upcoming tours and excursions.