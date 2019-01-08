Ice Rinks Ready to Go in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Outdoor rinks are open in Superior.

A total of seven rinks opened up this week and will continue that way until temperatures warm up.

Parks and rec staff told us the warm temperatures affected setting up the rinks, along with the lack of snow in Superior.

“A lot of it was just a lack of snow starting off … when you don’t have that snow, you can only flood so much and it just runs off,” said Tom White, the program coordinator. “So you just need those snow banks to hold the water to get the ice a little thicker – so that was the biggest challenge.”

Warming sheds will be available at all skating rinks. Northlander’s can also use donated skates at all the sites.

That is being done in conjunction with a senior project students at Superior High School conducted where they collected used hockey and figure skates.