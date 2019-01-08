Local Church in Duluth Becomes Dementia Friendly

Hillside United Methodist Churh has shorter services for people living with Dementia.

DULUTH, Minn.- About every 60 seconds someone in the United States develops dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Now a Duluth organization is working to make the community more aware of the disease.

Dementia friendly Duluth has worked with multiple Northland organizations in the past to raise awareness for dementia

They are now taking aim at local churches including the Hillside United Methodist Church.

The church’s dementia committee has held educational sessions and several changes have been made to the building including larger signs.

They will also have shorter church services for the dementia community.

The pastor says it’s a way to connect to those in need.

“It’s was really important to our congregation to reach out to members of our own congregation facing dementia issues and also the wider community.”

The dementia friendly services are open to the public and will be held every third Sunday of every other month at 11 am.