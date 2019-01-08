Mayor Gives Annual Chamber Speech

DULUTH, Minn.-It’s a new year and new challenges await the city of Duluth.

Mayor Emily Larson held her annual Chamber of Commerce speech today where she said the city has been dealt some blows during the past year, including all the damage on the Lakewalk, but the city is on the rise.

She pointed to the Northland economy as one thing that is growing to new heights.

“City’s on the rise have a diverse economy – they are solid recession proof economies,” Larson said. “I’m thinking about higher education, the medical district, the port – we have a mix of business. We have robust tourism.”

Other issues the mayor discussed today included road fixes and having more community engagement.