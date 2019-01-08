Minnesota Twins to Retire Mauer’s No. 7 on June 15

More Details to be Announced Later

MLB

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Twins have set the date for retiring Joe Mauer’s No. 7 jersey.

The Twins announced Tuesday that Mauer’s number will be retired in a pregame ceremony at Target Field on “Joe Mauer Day” on Saturday, June 15.

The event will take place before the Twins’ 6:10 p.m. game against Kansas City. More details will be announced later.

Mauer, a six-time All-Star, retired after a 15-year major league career, all with the Twins. The Twins earlier announced plans to retire Mauer’s number.

Mauer will become the eighth former Twins player or manager with a retired number, joining Harmon Killebrew (3), Rod Carew (29), Tony Oliva (6), Kent Hrbek (14), Kirby Puckett (34), Bert Blyleven (28) and Tom Kelly (10). Jackie Robinson (42) has had his number retired by all major league teams.