Next Generation of Workers Prepare for Future

Students network and learn about potential career paths at Greenway High School.

COLERAINE, Minn.- When we’re young, we’re all asked the same question: What do you want to be when you grow up?

But not every student at Greenway High School had an answer, so the question hits a little close to home.

“If a student knows their pathway in eighth or ninth grade or maybe even an interest, that’s going to help these kids stay motivated in high school, maybe even get internships for the summer,” school counselor Melissa Southerland said.

The fair has been a collaborative effort between community professionals and the school for almost a decade with more than 30 professions showcased this year. Fox 21 being one of them.

“Really our goal is just to give students opportunities to find a pathway, a career pathway specifically, that they’re going to thrive in and be a successful citizen in our community,” Southerland said.

Students found out what a normal day looks like for the jobs they’re interested in and what classes will help them prepare for those fields.

“When kids have an at least an idea of what they’re interested in, it gives them a better idea of maybe what to register for the year coming up,” counselor Maddy Magner said.

The counselors at Greenway know that not all the students have answers right now and that sometimes things change, but say it never hurts to start preparing for your future in the present.

“I think it’s just a cool thing to share with kids that you might not know right now what you want to be and that’s okay, but we want to have the opportunity to expose them to things,” Magner said.