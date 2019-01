Prep Boys Basketball: Eskomos, Greyhounds, Tigers Pick Up Home Wins

The Northwestern boys basketball team stay undefeated in conference play.

MAPLE, Wisc. – Sam Risley and Andrew Klobucher combined to score 31 points as the Northwestern boys basketball team defeated Cumberland 64-54 to remain undefeated in the Heart ‘O North conference.

In other boys action, Duluth East hangs on to knock off Hermantown 69-65 and Esko won their fifth in a row as they topped Grand Rapids 74-62.