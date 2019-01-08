Prep Boys Hockey: Spartans Win at Home, ‘Jacks Shock Toppers in Final Minutes

The Superior boys hockey team doubled up Baldwin-Woodville at home 4-2.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Taylor Berger scored twice as the Superior boys hockey team topped Baldwin-Woodville 4-2 Tuesday night at Wessman Arena.

Ian Johnson and Max Curtis each scored for the Spartans, who improve to 13-2 on the season.

In other boys action, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton would score two goals in the final three minutes as they stun Duluth Marshall 3-2 at Mars Lakeview Arena.