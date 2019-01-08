Prep Girls Basketball: Hawks, Hunters Power Through to Victories

Hermantown won on the road while Duluth Denfeld won at home for its second win of the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a doubleheader at Duluth East, the Hermantown girls got the win over the Greyhounds 61-46. The Hawks (6-8) will host Cloquet on Thursday while the Greyhounds (3-9) will play at Superior on Thursday.

In other action, the Duluth Denfeld girls basketball defend home court as Nashwauk-Keewatin 51-43 to pick up their second win of the season. The Hunters will host Greenway on Thursday.