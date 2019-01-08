UPDATE: Teen Arrested in Possible Connection to Mesabi Trail Homicide

The is an Active Investigation

HIBBING, Minn. – According to a recent StarTribune article, authorities have arrested an 18-year-old male on suspicion of second degree murder in the death of a man found on the Mesabi Trail.

Police were called to the Mesabi Trail east of Kerr on Sunday afternoon after a snowmobiler came upon the body and called 911.

Authorities determined the male to be deceased and later identified him as 33-year-old Joshua Robert Lavalley, of Aurora.

The teen was booked into the St. Louis County jail and is awaiting formal charges.

Anyone who had contact with Lavalley over the weekend or who spent time on the trail on Sunday is asked to call the police department at 218-263-3601.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.