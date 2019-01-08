UPDATE: Three Arrested in the Murder of Aurora man

This is an Active Investigation

HIBBING, Minn. – Authorities announced Tuesday afternoon that three people have been arrested in the murder of 33-year-old Joshua Robert Lavalley.

According to Hibbing Police an 18-year-old male and 20-year-old male were arrested Monday night and booked in the St. Louis County Jail. A 17-year-old female was arrested on Tuesday.

Police were called to the Mesabi Trail east of Kerr on Sunday afternoon after a snowmobiler came upon the body and called 911.

Authorities determined the male to be deceased and later identified him as 33-year-old Joshua Robert Lavalley, of Aurora.

Anyone who had contact with Lavalley over the weekend or who spent time on the trail on Sunday is asked to call the police department at 218-263-3601.

The names of the suspects and more details of the crime will be released when formal charges are filed by the County Attorney’s Office.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.