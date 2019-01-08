Winter Rover Program Gets Kiddos Outside For Learning & Fun!

Great Outdoors: Lake Superior Estuarium Hosts 2 Free Events At Barkers Island For Preschoolers & Kindergarteners

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — The Winter Rovers Program brings kiddos ages 3-7 together outside to learn! It’s like an old fashioned play date hosted by the Lake Superior Estuarium.

“We are just trying to connect them to the community in the area and then also get them outside.” explained intern Megan Hogfeldt. “Show them some fun things that they can do with their Mom and Dad or with some new friends that they make!”

It takes place at Barkers Island and includes nature activities, crafts, games, snacks and story time! Last week was the birding series where kids learned about common birds like mallards and chickadees and techniques used to identify them.

“They looked for tracks in the snow and what you can feed them, like bird seed. We talked about what the difference is between a duck and a song bird. And if we could maybe see an owl it would be really great to see a great horned owl or a snowy owl too. There have been some sightings around here for snowy owls, so we will see!” said Hogfeldt. “This summer we had a family of otters swimming right next to the estuarium. We have a variety of birds that come through here. It’s just easy to see, it’s easy to interact with. For kids as young as four or five to see that, and to understand their importance in our community and our ecosystem, I think is a pretty important knowledge to have, even at that young of an age!”

This play group is scheduled to meet again Thursday at 2pm and again Saturday at 10am. All are welcome to attended one or all remaining sessions. No registrations is required. Be sure to bundle up the kids for the chilly weather and remember a parent or guardian must stay the length of the activity.

For more information call education coordinator Deanna Erickson at 715-399-4086.