DTA Looks to “Rapid Bus Transit” Option

Rapid bus line would include fewer stops and a higher number of buses on route

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Transit Authority is looking at offering what’s called “Rapid Bus Transit” which they tell us offers many of the economic benefits of rail service at a much lower cost.

Officials say a good corridor exists for the faster bus line on Grand Avenue and Michigan Street in West Duluth, through downtown, and to the University of Minnesota Duluth.

The rapid bus line would include few stops and a higher number of buses on the route.

“When you have a good corridor like we do in West Duluth, a lot of people use the service and making it more convenient where it’s a shorter ride for the same distance, that may be something that appeals and draws people to the area and helps boost the development,” said Phil Pumphey, General Manager of the DTA.

The plan is still in its exploratory phase.

It would be multiple years before a rapid transit line would come to Duluth.