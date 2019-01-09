Final Candidates set for District 11 Senate Seat

Lee Will Face Lourey in January 22 DFL Primary

DULUTH, Minn. – Republican Party nominee Jason Rarick is advancing to the special election on February 5.

Republican candidates Justin Kyrch, Matthias Shir and Carl Pederson dropped out of the race earlier this week.

Former Duluth news personality and Democrat Michelle Lee has entered the race for the Minnesota District 11 state senate seat that represents Carlton and Pine Counties.

Lee will face Stu Lourey in a January 22 DFL primary.

John “Sparky” Birrenbach of the Legal Marijuana Party will also be on the ballot.