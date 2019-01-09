Friends Remember Hibbing Homicide Victim

"There's not a nicer person in the world I just don't really understand it."

HIBBING, Minn. – Joshua LaValley was loved by so many and his murder has left people close to him heartbroken.

A life cut short for man described by his friends as having a lot character and multiple talents.

Joshua loved to draw and play guitar.

His funny demeanor brought joy to those who cared for him.

Filled with emotion, a friend for over fifteen years remembers just how selfless Josh was.

“He was the shirt off your back type of guy. He would give anything to anybody, if they asked and even if they didn’t. He would offer and they would say no, he would do it anyways,” said Ashley Ringler

Josh would have celebrated his 34th birthday on January 7th, one day after his body was found.

Ringler had something special in mind to help him celebrate.

“I had a pineapple upside down cake that I had been kind of saving for something special,” said Ringler

As the investigation continues to why LaValley was killed, his friends cannot imagine a reason for anyone wanting to harm him.

They have message for whoever was involved in taking Josh’s life so soon.

“Actions last a lifetime. They might pay for it for a while, but he’s gone forever, said friend Amanda Turner. “He never gets to spend time with any of us that care about him again.”

Ringler And Turner both send their condolences to Josh’s family and they hope justice will be served.

If you have any further information about this case you are asked to contact the Hibbing Police Department.