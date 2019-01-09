GoFundMe Page Set Up For Park Point Attack Victim In Coma

DULUTH, Minn. – The family of a Park Point resident who is in a coma after being violently attacked in his own home during a burglary is asking for help with growing medical bills.

70-year-old Larry Watczak’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to raise the funds.

Watczak’s son, Erik, told FOX 21 that an intruder or intruder came into his father’s unlocked home on the 800 block of South Lake Avenue around 5:50 p.m. Jan. 2 and struck him over the head with a blunt object while he was sleeping.

The only items stolen were a wallet, flip phone and a tablet worth less than $200, according to Erik.

The suspect in the crime, 30-year-old Darrel Mayhew, of Duluth, is set to be formally charged in St. Louis County Court Jan. 9.

