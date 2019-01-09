Midday Update 1-9-19 Local News and Weather Making Headlines Wednesday, January 9, 2019 January 9, 2019 Brett Scott, Categories: Community, News, News – Latest News, News Update Tags: Brett Scott, brittney merlot, community, Headlines, Local News, midday update, weather FacebookTwitterPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Donate a Bow Tie and Help Students Attend Prom in ... Hot Weather Worries: Tips for Keeping Pets Cool Beloved 50’s Drive-In Restaurant Open for th... Local Businessman Helps Keep Fallen Officer’...