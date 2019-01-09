Northland Facebook Page Helps Find Lost Pets

A Northland Facebook page, which just passed 8,000 followers, is continuing to ease some of that anxiety by helping you find your lost pet.

DULUTH, Minn.-If a pet of yours ever went missing, you know how much panic that can create for you and your family.

“Missing Pets in the Northland,” which was started in 2016, has found countless pets in the Northland by posting numerous photos and descriptions of missing pets in the area.

Leadership from the organization said this site shows just how much Northlanders love animals.

“There’s so many animal lovers out there,” said Jodi Carlson, the web page administrator. “We asked for blankets one time and we ended up getting over 30 blankets within a day or two. People want to help these animals.”

Lost pet experts say the best way to help a stray animal is to speak softly to them, make little eye contact, and a course give them lots of treats, while you find the owner.