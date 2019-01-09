Pedestrian hit by Vehicle in Denfeld Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – A female pedestrian was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Denfeld neighborhood.

Authorities say they responded to a call of a vehicle hitting a woman at the intersection of Grand Avenue and North 40th Avenue West Wednesday afternoon.

The driver was traveling northbound on 40th Avenue West and struck the pedestrian while attempting to turn westbound on Grand Avenue.

The responding officer and driver of the vehicle stayed with the woman until paramedics arrived.

The woman’s condition is not known at this time. Officers say she was coherent before being transported.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.