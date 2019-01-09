Registration Now Open for Hartley Nature Center Winter Celebration

The 13th Annual Winter Celebration is Happening Saturday, January 19 at Hartley Nature Center in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Staff at Hartley Nature Center in Duluth invite adventurous Northlanders to register now for the 13th annual Candlelight Ski, Skate and Snowshoe event.

The wintertime fun is happening Saturday, January 19 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

This event celebrates the cold weather season, silent woods, white snow, ice ponds and groomed trails that come with it.

Cold weather fun seekers will have the chance to ski a luminary lined Hartley Park cross country ski trail (weather permitting), try out fat tire biking on a multi-use trail, join a naturalist guided snowshoe hike, skate on Hartley Pond, enjoy a light dinner, and sample local brews.

You can finish off the night with dessert in the yurt.

The whole family is welcome to join or you can make it a date night.

This event is very popular and space is limited to just over 270 people.

You’re urged to pre-register if you want to attend.

You can sign up by stopping in at the Nature Center or calling 218-724-6735 during business hours.

The event is $5 for individual Hartley members, $10 for Hartley member households, $15 for non-member individuals, and $30 for non-member households.

