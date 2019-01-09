Rukavina Funeral Services to be Held on Saturday

Rukavina Passed Away on Monday

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Services for beloved former politician Tom Rukavina, 68, will be held on Saturday January 19 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia.

According to his obituary, the service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Visitation will be held on Friday January 18 at Range Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will continue at 9:30 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Arrangements are pending with Range Funeral Home in Virginia.

Rukavina passed away on Monday morning at the age of 68 after a battle with leukemia.