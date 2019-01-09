Sandelin, Bulldogs Trio Return from World Juniors

The foursome helped Team USA capture their fourth straight medal.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team is finally back to full strength as a group of Bulldogs have returned from their run at the IIHF World Junior Championships.

Head coach Scott Sandelin, as well as freshman Noah Cates, defenseman and Hermantown native Dylan Samberg and Team USA captain Mikey Anderson helped the United States capture the silver medal. The group talked about what the experience was like on the international stage.

“It’s so big. It’s such a big production. Every thing goes into it. It’s World Juniors so everyone knows and everyone watches. There’s so much support from family, friends and people we don’t really know just love that you are playing for your country,” said Cates.

“Getting to know a lot of those guys and a lot of them play college hockey and you’re playing against a lot of them. It’s nice to be able to be on the same team as them. It was really fun and it was a good experience. Obviously, not the way we wanted to finish, but it was good to get a medal,” Samberg said.

“It’s still pretty fresh so it’s stings when you think about what we got. But when we look back a week from now, even now it’s starting to hit me a little more of how big of a deal it was to bring home a silver medal and it’s the fourth year USA hockey has got a medal at that tournament. We take a lot of pride in that,” Anderson said.

“I know the other coaches really enjoyed having them as part of our team. As a coach that makes me feel good, hearing compliments about your players. The way they play and the way they handle themselves. That tells me I know we’ve got good kids,” said Sandelin.