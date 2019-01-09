Superior man Sentenced to 50 Years for Felony Child Sexual Assault

DNA Testing was not Possible in This Case

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A Superior man was given a 50 year prison sentence Wednesday on charges of first-degree child sexual assault-intercourse with an underage relative.

Judge Kelly Thimm sentenced LaBonte to 50 years in prison structured as 35 years of initial confinement and 15 years of extended supervision.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office the victim disclosed to a family member in December of 2017 that LaBonte had sexually assaulted her.

District Attorney Mark Fruehauf says this was not a case where DNA testing was possible.

He says one of the key pieces of evidence was a forensic interview conducted with the young girl, which is a structured and specialized type of interview conducted by a trained professional who uses best practices informed by research and science to ensure than any disclosures of abuse made by a child are truthful and reliable.