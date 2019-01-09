University Nursery School Opens New Location

Location on East Third Street expected to help with regional child care shortage

DULUTH, Minn. – University Nursery School has opened a new location in the Jefferson Square building on East Third Street.

The new spot will allow staff to educate forty-eight infants, fifty-five toddlers, and seventy-two pre-schoolers.

The child care center is now accepting applications.

They’re hoping to fill the big space with kids having fun.

“Duluth has long winters and now we can have children climbing and sliding inside riding their trikes around the hallway and a lot of space for them to play in,” said Kathy Das, the CEO of University Nursery School.

University Nursery School has locations throughout Duluth.

They’re open every day from 6:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.