Wednesday January 9, 2019: Morning Forecast January 9, 2019 Brittney Merlot, Categories: Weather Video Tags: Breezy, Chilly Temperatures, Cold Temps, Duluth Minnesota Weather Forecast, lake effect snow, merlot weather, merlots weather, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot, Northland Weather Forecast, Snowbelt Winter Weather Advisory, Superior Wisconsin Weather Forecast, Twin Ports Weather Forecast, windy FacebookTwitterPinterestGoogle+LinkedinMoreRelated Post Sunday February 4, 2018: Morning Forecast Wednesday December 5, 2018: Morning Forecast Tuesday October 23, 2018: Morning Forecast Wednesday October 10, 2018: Morning Forecast