Yellowjacket Women Start New Win Streak, Men Fall to Eagles

The Wisconsin-Superior basketball teams split their doubleheader against Northwestern.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – After a competitive first half, the Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team pulled away late to get the win over Northwestern 71-61 Wednesday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Eva Reinertsen led the Yellowjackets with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Emily Carpenter chipped in with 11 points and five assists to give UWS their first win since suffering their first UMAC loss this past weekend against Bethany Lutheran.

On the men’s side, the Yellowjackets just didn’t have enough firepower as they fall to the Eagles 94-70. Mac Reykdal led the way with 21 points, while Montroy Scott scored 15 for the Yellowjackets, who have dropped five in a row.